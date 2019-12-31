Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs has disclosed it will observe a day’s fasting for God’s intervention in the battle of words between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki and their supporters.

Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, disclosed this to members of Otaru-in-Council in his palace while briefing his chiefs on the recent traditional council meeting presided over by its Chairman, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

He said the fasting would hold on January 2, 2020 and enjoined the entire kingdom to support the efforts of the royal fathers “as prayers are never too much and nobody knows whose prayers Almighty accepts.”

Otaru’s spokesman, Usman Abudah, in a statement, said the traditional ruler enjoined the entire Muslim Ummah in his kingdom to continue to pray for peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the Edo House of Assembly yesterday suggested the removal of Patrick Aguinede, the suspended chairman of Esan West Local Government Council, for not remitting Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The request followed the consideration of the report of the panel of inquiry constituted by Governor Obaseki to investigate allegations of fraud levelled against the chairman.

The report of the panel of inquiry was yesterday forwarded to the House by the governor.

House Leader, Roland Asoro, moved for the House to resolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report.

The motion was seconded by Emmanuel Okoduwa, member representing Esan North East II constituency.

He said considering the report at the Committee of the Whole, the chairman presented fake figures to the panel.

He also said the panel found the chairman wanting for under remitting the council IGR into the state government coffers.

According to the panel, Aguinede was allegedly remitting N4.5 million while within the period he was suspended, the council remitted N7.6 million.

The report, however, noted that the acting chairman of the council between October 7 and 30 remitted N9.1 million IGR to the state government.

The report stated that the difference in the amount generated in the council revealed that Aguinede was under remitting the council IGR.

The panel, therefore, recommended that the chairman be removed from office having been found culpable of the allegations.

The House after deliberation adopted the panel’s recommendation and removed the chairman from office.

Speaker Francis Okiye, thereafter, directed that clean copies of resolution be sent to the governor.

Also at plenary, the House summoned Internal Revenue Service Chairman, lgbinidu Inneh and the commissioner for finance to appear before the House Committee of Selection on January 6, 2020.

In another development, APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu and state factional acting Chairman, Col. David Imuse (retd), have approached a Benin High Court to set aside the Form 48 they said was unlawfully issued and served through a newspaper publication.

In a motion filed by their counsel, Ehigie West-Idahosa, in suit number B/177/OS/ 2019, the applicants are challenging the Form 48 published, on the grounds that it was issued on December 10 while Imuse’s application challenging the validity of the controversial ex-parte order was pending before the trial court.