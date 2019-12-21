Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday, urged members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, not to be disturbed by the happenings within the All Progressives Congress in the state, saying they will fizzle out within the shortest time.

He gave the assurance during his annual get-together breakfast party for newsmen at his Aideyan residence in Benin City. Shaibu said the 2020 Edo State governorship election will be very peaceful and Governor Obaseki will be re-elected into office for the second time while those currently flexing their muscles would join them to celebrate his victory at the poll.

“By the grace of God 2020 will be the most peaceful election and the victory of Obaseki shall be seamless. Do not worry about all the disturbances you are hearing, it will calm soon. And those characters that are flexing muscles, we know them, they will join. We are family members, they underated the governor and did not know he is man of strong will”, he said.

Commending the Journalists for their unflinching support for their present administration, Shaibu said their inputs are still needed to move the state forward.