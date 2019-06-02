Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of 2020 governorship election in Edo State, women under the aegis of the Female Opinion Leaders have sued for peace among the warring members of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that without peace, development cannot be sustained in any part of the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, ‎Spokesperson for the group, Rev. Mrs. Nosakhare Ikponmwosa, condemned in very strong term, alleged campaign of calumny mounted against Governor Obaseki by some leaders with a view to running him and his administration down, noting that such ugly trend was capable of generating crisis in the polity which would do no one any good.

The group described as misplaced the campaign of calumny and therefore appealed to residents not to lose focus in their support for the APC-led government under Obaseki, pointing out that the administration had proven itself with laudable achievements in road construction, regular payment of monthly salary to workers, pensioners; improvement in education sector and other core areas of development in the state.

It said: “We hereby wish to call on all Edo citizens and residents not to be misled by these misrepresentations. We align ourselves with the views of millions of well-meaning stakeholders in the state who opine that Governor Obaseki, the Wake and See Governor should be allowed to continue to focus on the delivery of people oriented dividends, characteristics of his strategic leadership.

“Our attention has been drawn to some paper publications; campaigns of calumny in videos shared in some media especially social media ascribing petty political issues and failed expectations to our digital Governor Godiwn Obaseki. This is a rude shock to all who voted in the last state’s elections where twenty four out of the twenty four legislators were voted to support him in managing the ship of the state.

They, therefore, appealed to leaders and stakeholders to rally round Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him to continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people.