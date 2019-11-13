Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got messier yesterday when a faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki suspended the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly trying to disintegrate the party in the state.

This was even as the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party passed a vote of no confidence in the Chairman, Anselm Ojezua.

Eleven out of the 16-member SWC, reportedly voted against Ojezua during a meeting of the state executive.

Consequently, David Imoise was said to have been elected to oversee the affairs of the party pending the outcome of investigation of alleged mismanagement of the affairs of the party and anti-party activities levelled against Ojezua.

The party Secretary, Lawrence Okah, who confirmed the development, explained the positions of other executive members were not affected by the vote of no confidence in the chairman.

In his reaction, Ojezua denied his removal, saying: “It’s not true.”

In the same vein, the party announced yesterday it has removed Okah.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Secretary, Ikuenobe Anthony, the party said the decision was taken after a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) which passed a vote of no confidence in Okah.

“APC SEC has this morning, November 12, passed a vote of no confidence in the state Secretary, Okah, in accordance with Article 17 (v) of the constitution of the party.

“The effect of this is that Okah ceases to be the state secretary of the party henceforth.

“An appropriate replacement will be effected in due course in accordance with Article 17 (vi) of the said constitution,” the party said.

Esan Central APC Chairman, Mike Anakosa, in an earlier statement, has said the party chairmen in the 18 local government areas have passed a vote of no confidence in Oshiomhole over his alleged role in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

The statement reaffirmed the support of the chairmen for the second term bid of governor Obaseki on account of his developmental strides.

Meanwhile, APC Chairmen in the 18 councils have described as untrue the purported vote of no confidence in Oshiomhole and urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to expel Obaseki from the party.

A statement signed by Etsako West Chairman of the APC, Ibrahim Akokia, who doubles as chairman of party chairmen, Suleman Bagude and Lugard Alukpe, debunked the claim of vote of no confidence in the national chairman.

“We are the chairmen of the party in the 18 councils and we are not aware of the meeting where a vote of no confidence was passed in the national chairman of our party, who is doing very well. Rather, we are aware that majority of the chairmen have suffered intimidation, harassment and assault in the hands of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, what we have never seen in the politics of our dear state.

“Therefore, we chairmen have passed a vote of no confidence in Obaseki, the suspended state chairman of the party, Ojezua. They have not only failed the party but the people of the state.

Regardless, Obaseki has appealed to investors to invest in the state as his chances of getting re-elected in the forthcoming election, is extremely high.

Obaseki made the appeal during the state Alaghodaro summit with the theme: “Delivering to the people, the next level,” to mark his three years in office.

“Next year is election year in Edo State. Despite the anxiety associated with the forthcoming election, I want to assure our partners and other investors that because of the fundamental reforms which we are very popular with our people, the chances of continuity of these policies are very high,” he said.