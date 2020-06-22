Tony Osauzo, Benin

The governorship primary election of All Progressive Cosngress (APC) in Edo State, yesterday, recorded a peaceful turnout and commenced as early as 8 am with accreditation of card carrying party members in batches of 15 and less from the 192 wards of the 18 local government areas of the state.

Some of the wards/LGA monitored were Ohuan, Uhi and Isi North/Uhunmwonde, Ward 3/Egor and Ward 9/Oredo, Ward 7/Etsako East, among others.

All party members who came wearing face masks were seen maintaining social distance as they waited patiently to cast their votes.

Thereafter, they were asked to vote for the aspirants of their choice by raising up their cards at the mention of the names of the three aspirants namely Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr Pius Odubu and Mr Osaro Obazee.

The total votes for each of the aspirants as results of the primary in the unit, were then recorded on the prescribed forms for onward transmission to the ward collation centres where they are also recorded.

From here they are taken to the Local government collation centres where the sorting of votes for each of the three aspirants have started with the result sheets from the wards, as at the time of filing this report.

Officials of the Civil Defense Corp, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies were on ground in some of the voting centres, observing proceedings from a distance.

At press time, collation of votes had commenced in some local government headquarters.