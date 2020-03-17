Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State has backed the indefinite suspension of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier slated for today 17th March, 2020 by the leadership of the party.

‎A statement by the party factional state Publicity Secretary, Pastor Joseph Osagiede, said the step to suspend the national executive committee meeting was the right thing to do considering the fact the party was heading to a possible implosion in view of the conflicting positions of the various interest groups within the party.

The statement, however, urged the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to put his house in order.

“We express the gratitude of the Edo state chapter of the APC to the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Progressive Governor’s Forum for this initiative and we hope that all those saddled with the responsibility to resolve the issues confronting the party will do so in a manner that will guarantee justice to all the aggrieved parties such that frayed nerves will be calmed.

“We also urge the national chairman to take this final opportunity to put his house in order because the problem confronting the party across the country remains real and visible.

“They will require the right attitude and appropriate disposition on dealing with them such that all parties involved will be put in proper frame of mind to accept the outcome in good faith”, the statement said.