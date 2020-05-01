Disagreement over modalities to adopt for a shadowy election to elect a consensus aspirant among some governorship aspirants at a meeting called by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, was deadlocked in Benin City.

It was, however, gathered that consultation is continuing and a fresh meeting would be rescheduled.

The meeting scheduled to hold at the residence of a former deputy governor, Lucky Imasuen, was reportedly disrupted during the process of trying to agree on the modalities.

Controversy was said to have arisen when a decision was taken to allow 14-member-elect of the State House of Assembly who are yet to resume sitting to vote.