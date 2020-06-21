The statement directed that not more than eighteen persons including Presiding Officers and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers shall be at ward voting centre at any point in time‎.

“There shall be simultaneous accreditation and voting in batches as aforesaid until all eligible members have cast their vote without violation of the State’s Covid-19 regulations.

“Not more than eighteen persons shall be in attendance for the announcement of results at all ward centres and collation of results at all levels including the state collation.