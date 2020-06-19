Tony Osauzo, Benin

Prof. Christopher Ogiehor, 80, father in-law to the expelled governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has been killed at his residence, 13, Egbor Anenne, GRA, Benin City, Edo State.

Ogiehor, a Orthopaedic Surgeon, was the Medical Director of City Clinic in Benin City.

He was said to have been found dead in his house in the early hours of yesterday morning with a smashed skull, and his hands tied.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabubuzor, who confirmed the incident, said investigation into the gruesome murder had commenced.

He said operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in charge of homicide have been dispatched to the deceased’s residence.