Tony Osauzo, Benin

A pressure group on the platform of Concerned APC Youths in Edo Central senatorial district of Edo State, yesterday, called for a fair and just process in arriving at a consensus candidate that would represent the true spirit and ethos of the party in the September 19 governorship election.

The group in a press statement signed by Comrade, Itua Otoide and John Isesele,‎ after its meeting held in Irrua, Esan Central local government area of the state‎, advised the leadership of the Party to save the party from further disintegration by being fair and just in its search for a consensus candidate.

‎It urged the screening committee to put into congnizance integrity, antecedence and public service of all the aspirants seeking the party’s ticket, even as it‎ appealed to the leadership of the party to present Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi as the consensus candidate.

The group hinged its support for Ogiemwonyi on his sterling qualitites and accomplishment in public sector, adding that he is an asset to anyone seeking to occupy the number one seat of power in the state.

The statement stressed that for any candidate to defeat the incumbent such candidate must be a sellable, accessable, prudent and a loyal party faithful with impeccable character.

“As concerned members of the APC, we are compelled to speak out at this point of deciding who emerges as our candidate. Among all the aspirants, Ogiemwonyi is the only aspirant that can represent all the interests in the party.

“His emergence will put an end to the infighting and horse-trading in the camp of Oshiomhole and his loyalists. We also strongly believe that it is time for the party to begin to reward loyal and committed members of the party. This will go a long way to foster unity and strengthen the APC in the state”, the statement said.

