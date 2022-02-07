From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to reclaim the state it lost its governorship to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections and 2024 governorship election.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the state executive committee at the party secretariat in Benin City, State Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd), said what is happening in the state was an aberration as according to him, Edo State is an APC state.

‘With the successful inauguration of our state executive committee, we present a viable opposition that will be so admirable to the people that by 2023, APC will take over the elective political positions of the state and by 2024, we will repeat the same for the governorship election because what is happening in our state and Osadebey Avenue is an aberration. And through the coming elections, we will correct the aberration,’ Imuse added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a tyrant and accused him of abandonment of democratic principles and settling for strategies to satisfy his personal interests, citing the non- inauguration of 14 lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC and the claims by the government of revolution in the primary education section through EdoBEST and other intervention programmes as fake.

‘The basic education sector in our State needs urgent surgical examination. We call on Mr Obaseki to urgently correct the window-dressing and improve the fortunes of education in Edo as it is presently in a state of decay. The dearth of teachers in public schools across the state is embarrassing hence the adverse effect on students’ performance in recent times. The government urgently needs to recruit more teachers and the time to do so is now before the situation degenerates further,’ Imuse stressed.