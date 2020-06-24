Tony Osauzo, Benin

Executive of the All Progressives Congress in Ugboko Niro Ward 5, Edo State, where Osagie Ize-Iyamu registered, has authenticated his membership.

Chairman of the ward, Mathew Ogbebor, who led other members of the executive on a solidarity visit to Ize-Iyamu after his victory in the party primary on Monday, dismissed speculations that the candidate failed to complete his registration at the ward level.

He affirmed that a membership card signed by him was issued to the candidate after the completion of his registration in accordance with the party’s constitution last year.

Ogbebor praised Ize-Iyamu as a worthy and notable member whose emergence as the candidate has united the party and provided assurances of victory at the poll.