Tony Osauzo, Benin

Chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have condemned the suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s inclination to violence.

The chieftains, in separate interviews with journalists, condemned Oshiomhole’s actions, particularly his unguarded outbursts against the Supreme Court justices over their verdict on the governorship election in Bayelsa State, following which Douye Diri was sworn-in as governor.

A chieftain of the APC from Edo South Senatorial District, Charles Idahosa, said Oshiomhole triggered off a chain of events that led to destruction of property and undermining of peace in Bayelsa State, which resulted from his threats that ‘no government would exist in the state’ after the Supreme Court verdict.

Another chieftain, Oteghe Adams, said it was regrettable that the suspended national chairman has exported his penchant for violence to other states, noting that it is time he is cautioned and made to take responsibility for his indiscretion.

Also, Makor Shaka Momodu, from Edo North Senatorial District, said Oshiomhole’s penchant for violence is now a threat to the entire country, adding that failure to call him to order will spell dire repercussion for the country.

Meanwhile, a political pressure group, Masses Eyes, yesterday, called on warring parties in the Edo State chapter of APC to sheathe their swords for the sake of the people and for good governance to continue.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Samson Momorin, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene in the crisis, pointing out that the state has been turned to theatre of war where some persons are benefitting from the crisis.