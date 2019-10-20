Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leaders and members of Ward 7 in Oredo Local Government Area, yesterday, condemned the action of the party chairman, Anselm Ojezua, in suspending the party Secretary, Lawrence Okah, alleging that Ojezua was directed by Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue the said suspensions letter.

The ward party chairman, Osamudiamen Osarhekhoe, berated the governor for his alleged dictatorial approach and also denying the ward representation in the state house of assembly.

Members of the ward said they were not ready to receive the governor in his planned ward visits.

According to Osarhekhoe, “The only solution to the problem is peace. In an election you don’t fight the people, you negotiate with the people. He has stepped on the toes of so many people. Today, you sack the commissioner, you sack SAs and SSAs, you sack appointees in the local government, you cannot continue like that.”