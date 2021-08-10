From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mourning late billionaire businessman and philanthropist Dr Idahosa Wells Okunbo, saying that it received the news of his death with shock and deep sadness.

In a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, the party said it owed the late Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Marine Solution Limited ‘a debt ‎of gratitude.’

The statement reads:

‘Capi, as he was fondly called, bestrode the landscape like a colossus, and his influence and personage covered business, academia, arts, culture and most especially, humanitarian gestures. He was a man with a very large heart. His philanthropic gestures and his capacity and willingness to give are unequalled and without parallel. He gave to causes without counting costs. He lived without bitterness or envy.

‘He carved a niche for himself when he spearheaded the initiative that led to the use of transparent ballot boxes by the Nigerian electoral body. It was a measure of his integrity and forthrightness. He was a benefactor to politics and politicians. The All Progressives Congress, APC Edo State, owes Captain Hosa a debt of gratitude.

‘Capi was largely driven by a burning desire to add value to his environment, especially Edo State. He was a mentor and an inspiration to many. He was a bridge-builder, an oasis in the wilderness.

‘He was a good friend, a dependable ally, a doting husband and a dutiful and loving father. Capi will be sorely missed, and the vacuum his passing has created will be difficult, if not impossible to fill.’

Describing the late businessman as ‘a perfect gentleman and humanitarian par excellence,’ the party commiserated with and prayed for his family, friends and associates in these difficult and trying times.

