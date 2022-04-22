From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial district have commended the state chapter of the party for giving right of first refusal to the 14 House of Assembly members-elect who were denied inauguration by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Sunny Ifijen and Omeiza Ogumah gave the commendation during their separate Easter meetings with party faithful in Owan-East and Akoko-Edo, respectively.

Ifijen enjoined all genuine APC members in Edo North to support the decision of the state leadership because it would boost chances of victory in the 2023 elections to the House of Assembly.

“That singular decision along with others have placed the APC in a vantage position to optimize electoral value of the Tag-Team G-14 members”, Ifijen said.

He saluted the courage and commitment of Senator Francis Alimikhena and the three Reps (Peter Akpatason, Johnson Oghuma and Prof. Julius Ihonbvere) for keeping the APC intact in Edo North despite all the shenanigan of Governor Obaseki to supress the dorminance of the party.

On his part, Omeiza Ogumah, said : “This decisive rationale of the State Working Committee (SWC) to grant automatic tickets to the 14 lawmakers is an indication that the APC appreciates loyalty and consistency. That is a clear signal for other genuine party men to allow party interest to supercede their personal ambitions.

“I am particularly impressed that Seid Oshiomole is also a beneficiary of the party decision. He is the junior brother to Adams Oshiomole and I expect potential aspirants in Etsako West II to tarry for the superior in interest of APC.

“This will only serve as a moral booster to Seid Oshiomole, and a token appreciation for the leadership of Adams Oshiomole, but will make them work harder for the overall success of the APC in the 2023 elections.

“In Edo North, Eric Okaka (Owan East), Michael Ehio-Ezomo (Owan West), Kingsley Ugabi (Etsako East), Ahmed Oshoma (Etsako Central) and Gani Audu (Etsako-West I), Seid Oshiomole (Etsako-West 11), have all been awesome in keeping the party united in their respective areas.

“Where a member of the G-14 chose to contest a different position, then he should be prepared for a popularity test at the primaries,” Ogumah said.