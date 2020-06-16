Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Appeal Court in Benin, yesterday, adjourned till Thursday, hearing in the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress and its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain a suit seeking to stop the party’s governorship primaries in the state.

Specifically, Oshiomhole is seeking an order of the Court of Appeal for a stay of further proceedings in the suit at the FHC, filed by a factional deputy Chairman of the APC, Pastor Kenneth Asekomhe and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, seeking to stop the Edo State chapter of the APC from using direct primaries to nominate its governorship candidate.

Recall that APC, last Sunday, the APC NWC announced the expul‎sion of the plaintiffs who are allies of governor Godwin Obaseki from the party for going to court in contravention of the party’s Constitution.

Meanwhile, the presiding Judge, Justice Morenike Ogunwomiju, has adjourned hearing in the suit till Thursday.

The appellants’ Counsel, Kingsley Obamogie, while speaking with reporters after yesterday’s sitting of the court, said: “The court granted accelerated hearing of the appeal by Comrade Oshiomhole. The court also granted an order, directing a departure from the rules of the Court of Appeal, with respect to hearing of the appeal.

“The respondents were given 24 hours within which to file their briefs, in answer to the appellant’s brief already filed. The appellant was given 12 hours, if need be, to file his reply brief. The appeal is now fixed for hearing on Thursday, June 18 at 12 noon”.

Counsel to the respondents, Ken Mozia, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stated that his clients had an application before the appellate court to decline entertaing the appeal, on the grounds that the lower court had not been given the opportunity to determine any of the issues.

The suit with reference number: CA/B/128/2020, has as appellants, the APC and its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while the respondents are Asekomhe, Iduoriyekemwen, Independent National Electoral Commission and the Inspector-General of Police.