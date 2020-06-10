The All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted Screening Committee on Wednesday night finally grilled Governor Godwin Obaseki for more than one hour after screening four other aspirants, in the earlier hours of the day, for the June 22 primaries for the Edo state governorship election.

Although speculation was rife that the panel had deferred Governor Obaseki’s screening to Thursday, however, the governor had returned to the secretariat at exactly 8.00pm and moved straight to the National Working Committee (NWC) Conference Hall in the last floor of the complex, venue of the screening.

Before his return to the secretariat, there was palpable anxiety at the secretariat , as the supporters were kept waiting into the late hours of the evening in anticipation that he would return for the screening.

On arrival, security was fortified around the secretariat with stern-looking mobile police personnel and other plain cloth security agents.

Those that underwent through the screening which stated Wednesday afternoon include former Deputy Governor, Pius Odubu, former Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi and Osaro Obazee, with Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen completely absent.

Tension had built in the early hours of the morning around the secretariat as supporters of the frontline aspirants geared for an imminent supremacy clash.

As at midday, when Governor Obaseki breezed into the secretariat, several of his supporters and thzt of other aspirants had already gathered, drumming support for their own.

Although the supporters of other aspirants did not brand themselves, the supporters of the incumbent had dressed in branded white vests and occupied one side of the road outside the secretariat singing and chanting intermittently.

Speaking to Daily Sun at the secretariat, Governor Obaseki’s supporter, who spoke in confidence admitted being very cautious of the situation, hinting that they were informed that the situation might degenerate into a physical battle.

“As you can see here, I am afraid because they have told us that there is every likelihood that enemies of Obaseki might mobilise protesters to attack us. They have put us on security alert and that was why I had to park my car faraway from here. I am not very comfortable seeing some if these hostile faces arriving. However, I can confirm to you that we are ready for anything. You can see we are poised for war from them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Screening committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, has assured Nigerians that they will not do anything to compromise their integrity, just as he reminded the party that theirs is not judicial panel.