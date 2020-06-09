Tony Osauzo, Benin

Federal High Court sitting in Benin, yesterday, adjourned legal arguments on an ex parte motion, seeking to restrain the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress and the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from using direct primary to elect Edo State governorship candidate of the party, till Thursday.

The court adjourned the matter yesterday to allow the parties in the suit to be served the relevant papers.

Joined in the suit, is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presiding judge, Justice M. G. Umar, had earlier adjourned hearing of the motion to yesterday, following an argument that ensued after counsel to the defendants, led by H. O. Ogbodu (SAN), appeared in court and demanded to be served the motion papers.

Consequently, Justice Umar declined to grant the ex parte motion but instead gave the defendants three days to file their papers to show cause why the injunction should not be granted and adjourned the case till yesterday.

Factional state deputy chairman of the APC, Kenneth Asekomhe and a governorship aspirant of the party, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, had approached the court to restrain the party from adopting the direct mode of primary.