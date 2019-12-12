Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, yesterday, declared that Aselm Ojezua, is no longer competent to speak for the party.

Azebamwan, apparently reacting to comments credited to Ojezua, said haven been removed as APC state chairman, Ojezua was no longer competent to speak for the party and advised the public to ignore his statement denouncing a planned rally to receive former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Benin on Friday.

He disclosed that the party has met all the conditions for the rally against the backdrop of controversy trailing the rally and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s denial that he was not aware of it.

“Ojezua ceased to exist as APC state chairman since November 11 when 11 members of the State Working Committee passed a vote of no confidence in him which has since been ratified by the relevant organs of the party. I have already issued a disclaimer on that.

“APC leadership have met and we agreed the rally is holding to receive thousands of defectors and new members who are planning to join us. Are there no other parties in the state, don’t they hold rallies? Do they need to take permission or inform the state government that they are doing rallies?

“In this circumstance of holding a rally, all you need to do is to inform and get the permission of the police which we have done so the rally is going to hold,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former House of Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, has demanded N500 million from the party Secretary, Lawrence Okah, as irreparable damage to his person and reputation.

Adjoto threatened to commence legal action against Okah if the payment was not made within seven days.

Okah on Tuesday alleged that the Edo State Government has secured the services of Adjoto and Haruna to recruit thugs from Kogi and Delta states to disrupt the planned mega rally to receive PDP defectors.

But, Adjoto in a letter by his lawyer, Ray Okezie, said he is a respected APC leader in Edo State, pointing out that the statement credited to Okah exposed him to public opprobrium and made him to be viewed as a thug, killer and very violent person.

He, therefore, asked Okah to within seven days retract the statement in the same number of dailies it was published or face legal action.

Reacting to Adjoto’s legal threat, Okah said: “He is my friend and we will discuss at the right time.”