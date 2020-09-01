Two policemen, yesterday, lost their lives in a motor accident involving ‎ex-Comrade governor Adams Oshiomhole’s convoy near Oluku junction in Ovia North East Local Area of Edo State.

The policemen who were said to be part of the former governor’s security back-up, reportedly lost their lives when a trailer rammed into their vehicle after its brakes failed.

Two other persons were said to have been critically injured and are receiving treatment in hospital‎.

Comrade Oshiomhole’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is said to have have been badly damaged, but the former governor did not however sustain injury, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, which gave a detailed account of how the accident occurred.

The convoy of vehicles in which the formal national chairman of the APC was traveling, was said to be heading to Usen in Ovia South West for a campaign rally when the accident occurred at about 12 pm yesterday.

Full text of Oshioke’s statement reads

‎

“Some minutes after 12 pm today Tuesday September 1, 2020, there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin Lagos by-pass before Oluku junction. The convoy was headed to Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was expected to appear at a campaign rally alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 election in the state, when a trailer driving in the same direction veered off its course, hit the back up Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying 7 policemen, forcing it off the road, into the bush and rammed into the Sports Utility vehicle carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.

“We are sad to report that two police personnel in the Toyota Hilux truck lost their lives while two others are in critical condition receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other persons in the convoy , apart from those indicated above did not sustain any injuries.

“It is pertinent to state, without fear of contradiction, that the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was maintaining legal speed limits when this incident occurred. This explains why the trailer, travelling in the same direction over ran the Hilux truck off the road and still hit the SUV carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.

Without prejudice to police investigations, eyewitnesses account of the incident suggest, and we believe rightly too, that this was an assassination attempt, targeting Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“It is painful that innocent policemen performing their legal duties lost their lives in this very unfortunate incident.

“While we pray for the quick recovery of the injured policemen, we extend our condolences to the families of the departed.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has deployed some of his aides to be on standby at the hospital to ensure that the wounded policemen are given the best medical attention possible.

“The case was immediately reported at the Ekiadolor Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

“Finally we call on the security agencies to do everything possible to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident, especially because of the threat to the life of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the violence which has been directed towards him and his those around him in recent times”.

Following the incident, the Edo APC, yesterday, announced the suspension of its campaign tour of Usen.

The APC in a statement by the Chairman of its Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, said the party decided to suspend its campaign to honour the dead‎.

“The candidate of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has called off his rally at Usen, following a road crash.

“Before Oluku junction today, a trailer ran into the traveling campaign entourage of top chieftains of the APC, claiming lives” the statement said.