Tony‎ Osauzo, Benin

Edo APC, yesterday, suspended its campaign tour of Usen in Ovia South West Local Government Area, following a road accident which claimed lives in its campaign convoy at Oluku, near Benin.

It was learnt that the accident occurred when a trailer crashed into the campaign convoy resulting from brake failure.

The APC in a statement by the Chairman of its Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, said the party decided to suspend its campaign to honour the dead‎.