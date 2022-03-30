From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said it has finalised plans to boycott the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Peter Uwadiae, publicity secretary, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin as regards the position of the party.

Uwadiae said APC cannot be seen indulging in illegality all in the name of participating in a local government council election.

He alleged that the government has fixed the date for a local government election to be conducted in the state but failed to make budgetary allocation for its conduct.

“By the provisions of the constitution, before you can use any kobo that the tax payers have paid into the coffer of Edo State government today, it must be voted for via the budget.

“Today, as we speak, the provisions of this year’s budget, there is nowhere that money is voted for election to the councils in 2022. So, where is the government going to get the money to finance this election.

“Two, as we speak, there is no supplementary budget coming from the executive to the House of Assembly to suggest that the money required for a free and credible election will come from the coffer of the government,” he said.

The party’s scribe also queried the amendment of the EDSIEC law by the Edo State House of Assembly which moved the periods of notices of elections from 90 days to 20 days, saying its abandonment was carried out without the input of the citizens.

“Members of the Edo State House of Assembly, they concocted a document they called an amendment to the EDSIEC law. Tell me the reason, why will it be that, it is the most important aspect of that law that they have to amend.

“And before you can amend any law that is significant to the people, the input of the people must be put into that amendment. And what is the amendment? That the requisite notice from the EDSIEC to all the political parties which the electoral act has made 90 days, is now being watered down by the so-called amendment to be 20 days and we said, that cannot be.

“Any provision of any legislation from the House of Assembly that runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act which is the act of the National Assembly to the extent of causing inconsistencies, is null and void.

“As far as APC is concerned in Edo State, that amendment, it is novel, and it is null and void…,” he said.