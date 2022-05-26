From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has admonished its members to always exhaust the internal mechanisms provided for by the Constitution of the party for dealing with issues about the party instead of rushing to the courts.

In a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Prince Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie yesterday, the party said the advice was necessary because its Constitution is clear on ways by which members can seek redress over issues.

In the statement, the party said it was reacting to the originating processes in Suit No. FHC/B/CS/50/2022 brought against one of its aspirants for the House of Representatives, Mr Billy Osawaru, the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on his qualification to contest the election to the National Assembly.

Part of the statement read:

“While the party cannot say anything about the suit because it is subjudice”, it was in the interest of its teeming supporters, to set the records straight, and added, “it is a far cry from the truth that the said Billy Osawaru registered by proxy in the last revalidation exercise carried out by the party.

“It is on record that Mr Billy Osawaru has been a financial member of the APC in Uhuwonmde Local government area of Edo State before the revalidation exercise carried out by the party. This is without any contradiction as evident by his humongous contribution to the 2020 Governorship Election in the State”.

The party, therefore, “enjoined Mr Billy Osawaru to continue his electioneering campaigns in the most decorous and civilized manner while we await the outcome of the case in Court”.

The APC statement was a reaction to a suit filed by one Eric Edoba Uwubamwen, challenging Osawaru’s membership of the party.

