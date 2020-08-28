Former works minister, Arc. Mike Onolememen, has been voted Esan Man of the Decade by the organisers of the annual prestigious Esan Hall of Fame Award.

Lady Tina Agbarha, the first woman governorship candidate in Edo State, His Royal Highness, Aslem Aidonojie, Onojie of Uromi, HRH. Sylvanus Ikhumhen, the Onojie of Ewatto, Dr. Peter Oriaifor, head, Department of Surgery, General Hospital, Ajeromi, and medical director/ CEO, LASUTH annex/General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos, Mr. Aletor Iyere Solomon, a zonal coordinator for South-South Federal Engagement Enlightenment Tax Teams, promoters of Esan Investment Platform, Amb. Amos Osalumese Areloegbe, a guber candidate of the Action People’s Party in the September 19 election, and Amb. Odion Okpebholo, chairman of GDPN party, are among the 50 Most Influential Men and Women that have been listed for the award on August 30.

The event, billed for Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, will also honour Joe Edionwele, Josie Ogegegbe, Ruth Osahon, Patrick S. Irabor, Joe Ikpea, Tony Ogbeide, Godwin Esene, Becky Madojemu and Prince Kelly Udebhulu.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and High Chief Raymond Dokpesi are to be decorated with Esan Special Recognition Awards, while the late Chief Anthony Enahoro and Professor Vincent Aimakhu will be given post-humous awards.

In a statement, the publisher/editor-in-chief, The Chronicle, Tim Okojie Ave (The Duke), said the honourees were picked by Esan indigenes in an opinion poll across the country.