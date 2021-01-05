Edo government has appointed a transaction adviser for the Benin River port project expressing the hope to conclude its designs and fundraising by 2021.

Governor Godwin Obaseki in a statement, yesterday, said the project was germane for the state’s industrialisation efforts, adding that construction work is expected to start at the project site by 2022.

“We have now appointed a transaction adviser to assist in getting the Benin River Port to actualisation. Our hope is to complete all the designs and fundraising this year so that construction can begin early in 2022,” he said.

The governor said the state government would continue providing durable public infrastructure and a maintenance culture in government in the new year, stating, “we will prioritise development of road infrastructure, public buildings and many projects in our rural areas and urban areas.”