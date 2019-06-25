Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye, yesterday, swore in two more lawmakers-elect, bringing the number to 11 with 14 others yet to be sworn in.

In the controversial inauguration of the House last Monday, only nine members-elect were inaugurated by the Clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, while 15 others said they were not informed of the inauguration which was carried out at night.

But, yesterday, Speaker Frank Okiye, while administering oath on the two lawmakers-elect, said the House, which had earlier adjourned sitting till July 17, had to cut short its long adjournment to admit the new members-elect, Emmanuel Okoduwa (Esan North East II) and Sunny Ojiezele (Esan South East).

The speaker urged them to be good ambassador of their constituencies and congratulated them for completing their documentations.

“We cut short our break because some members have concluded their documentations.

“This was done to show to the world that nobody is being shut out. Nobody was shut out. Anybody that complete his documentation in line with extant rules will be sworn-in,” Okiye said.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists, he said: “After the inauguration of the House, the sitting was adjourned to July 17, but exigences have necessitated the recall of members from their various committee assignments, reason being that it has become very necessary to demonstrate to the world that this House is not intended to shut out anybody.

“Last Friday, the clerk brought to my knowledge that two members-elect have completed their documentations. I immediately told them to come forward for inauguration, and issued a notice of this sitting where the members were inaugurated.”

He said the move was to encourage members-elect who are foot-dragging to complete their documentation.

“They should know that we were serious when we told them to complete their documentations and come forward to be sworn in. As a matter of fact, this House has a responsibility to the people. We must hit the ground running. We have constituted our principal officers so that some decisions that need to be referred to them can now be done and the council can take decisions.”

At the sitting, the House ratified a letter from the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the appointment of principal officers.