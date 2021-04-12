From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State House of Assembly approved on Monday the appointment of 15 Special Advisers to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The approval follows a letter from the governor dated March 31 and signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, Esq, requesting the House to approve the appointment.

‘I write at the instance of the governor, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki to inform the honourable house of the need to appoint Special Advisers to the governor.

‘Accordingly, Mr Governor has directed me to seek the kind approval of the house for the appointment of 15 Special Advisers to the governor,’ the letter read.

The Majority Leader of the House, Henry Okhuarobo, while presenting the request, urged members to approve it, adding that it was the first step to constituting the state executive council.

Consequently, the House in a unanimous in a voice vote, approved the governor’s request to appoint the15 Special Advisers.

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to convey copies of the approval to the governor for immediate action.