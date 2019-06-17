Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Newly-elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly who are yet to be inaugurated, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to prevail on Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue the letter of proclamation to enable the house to function and avoid constitutional crisis.

One of the lawmakers-elect, Mr. Washington Osifo, made the appeal on behalf of 19 lawmakers during a press briefing at the NUJ press centre in Benin City.

“We urge all well meaning individuals including our well respected Royal Father, His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of the National Assembly to prevail on Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, to immediately issue the letter of proclamation to enable the Edo State House of Assembly to function and to avoid serious constitutional crisis,” he said.

Osifo stated that the deliberate attempt of the governor not to have inaugurated the house when other states of the federation had done theirs, amounted to usurping the powers of the legislators.‎

