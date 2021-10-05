Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed all 11 commissioner-nominees whose names were forwarded to the lawmakers by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The House also confirmed Justice Joe Acha as the Chief Judge of the state, sequel to a request letter by Governor Obaseki.

The commissioner-nominees were screened and cleared by the House Committee on Rules, Business and Government House led by the Majority leader, Henry Okhuarobo.

Governor Obaseki had in a letter dated September 28, 2021, and addressed to the Speaker, Marcus Onobun requested the House to screen and confirm the nominees as commissioners.

Those on the list include Andrew Emwanta (Egor); Oluwole Osamudiamen lyamu (SAN) (Oredo LGA); Prof. Obehi Akoria (Esan West); Dr. Joan Oviawe (Uhunmwonde); Ethan Uzamere (Ovia South West) and Monday Osaigbovo, (Ovia North-East).

Others are Marie Edeko Esq. (Esan North East); Joseph Eboigbe (Esan Central); Moses Agbukor (Etsako East); lsoken Omo (Ikpoba-Okha) and and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe (Etsako West).

Chairman of the committee, Henry Okhuarobo, presented the report of the committee on the screened nominees to the House for consideration.

The House unanimously in a voice vote confirmed the nominees as commissioners in Edo.

