The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday, constituted its standing committees to oversee different Ministries, Departments and Parastatals in the state.

The speaker, Frank Okiye, who constituted the committees during plenary, said he would head the house standing committee on selection, while the Deputy Speaker, Mr Yekini Idaiye would head the tender board committee.

The rules, business and Government House committee would be headed by the House Leader, Mr Roland Asoro (APC-Orhionmwon-South).

He is also to oversee the house committee on health.

According to the speaker, the house committee on infrastructure and project monitoring would be chaired by Deputy Leader, Mr Marcus Onobun.

While the appropriation and economic planning committee would be headed by Mr Ephraim Alubhosele (APC-Igueben), who would also oversee the committee on wealth creation and empowerment.

The public petition committee would be chaired by Mr Emmanuel Okoduwa (APC-Esan North East II), who would also oversee the committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs among others.

Meanwhile, the house has adopted 55 sitting days for the first quarter, first session of the 7th assembly.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the House Leader, Mr Roland Asoro and seconded by the Deputy Leader, Mr Marcus Onobun (APC -Esan West) at plenary.(NAN)

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s population figure 198 million, not 200 million – NPC