Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Prophet Ademola Bamigboye (aka Ogidan Jesu) has warned that unless serious prayers is been offered the crisis that has engulved the Edo State House of Assembly may lead to the assassination of many promininent politicians in the State.

The clergyman, who is the founder of Arugbo Ojo Royal Prayer Mountain, Odo-Owa , Kwara State, after a three-day powerful programme warned that the festering crisis in the assembly if not nibbed in the bud could pose serious security threat to the State.

Prophet Ogidan Jesu, known in Kwara and Kogi States for his prophecies, urged the Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other concerned people to go into fervent prayers and fasting to avert this looming blood shed.

The Speaker of the Assembly Frank Okoye had on Wednesday raised the alarm that the governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma and some stakeholders are planning to invade the assembly to bring a fake mace in iconjuction with the mpeached deputy speaker Yekini Idiiaye to forcefully take over the Assembly.

The Speaker while calling for the support of Edo people said such violent invasion will be resisted.

The man of God called on prominent people in Edo State including the oba of Benin to immediately wade into the crisis in a bid to settle it so that it may not degenerate.

He also warned the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to thread softly, saying ‘there is a grand conspiracy against him.’

According to him, ‘the Lord says Oshiomhole should pray seriously against a terrible sickness, he must, pray and be very watchful; a word is enough for the wise,’ he added.