Tony Osauzo, Benin

Following the inauguration crisis rocking Edo State House of Assembly, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Domingo Obende, has called for dialogue, particularly between the National chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, to save the party from imminent disintegration in the state.

Senator Obende in a statement in Benin City said once a meeting between the two actors was convened, their foot soldiers would fall in line, expressing fears that if the crisis continued, it might have an adverse effect on the party in the 2020 governorship election in the state and the general election of 2023.

“What is obvious in this crisis is that our party, the APC is at a brink of disintegration in the Edo State. Edo State as at today is the only state in South-South that is controlled by the APC.

“I believe the two principal actors: Governor Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole must sit together and sort out these issues for the sake of our party the APC that has brought a new lease of governance and development to Nigeria since 2015.

“An attempt to continue like this will have adverse effects on the party when Edo State holds its governorship election in 2020. If this crisis is not nipped in the bud, the party could lose 2020 governorship election in Edo State but God forbid it. If this happens, the grave implication is that the APC will not be in control of any state in the whole of South-South and South East when Nigeria goes for the general election by the year 2023.

“There is a need for leaders and critical stakeholders of the party to meet these two leaders of the party to resolve their differences because I believe that if these two people resolve the issues, most of the other persons actively involved, who are urging the fight to go on will sheath their swords.

“I strongly believe that there are so many actors in this crisis who are urging the fight on for their selfish interest but if the two actors are able to resolve (this) between themselves, all those fanning the embers of disunity will become silent.

“Settling dispute is all about sacrifices and I implore the governor and the national chairman to make the necessary sacrifices needed to save our great party,” the statement said.