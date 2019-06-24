Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two more lawmakers-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly were have been sworn in by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Frank Okiye, bringing the number of lawmakers to 11 with 14 others yet to be sworn-in.

Recall that at the controversial inauguration of the House last week Monday, only nine members-elect were inaugurated by the Clerk, Alhaji Yahaya Omogbai, while 15 others said they were not informed of the inauguration which was carried out at night.

But the Speaker, Frank Okiye, while administering the oath on the two lawmakers-elect, explained that the House which had earlier adjourned sitting till July 17, had to cut short its long adjournment to admit the new members-elect.

Two lawmakers-elect who were sworn-in were Hon Emmanuel Okoduwa (Esan North East II) and Hon Sunny Ojiezele (Esan South East).

‎The Speaker urged them to be good ambassadors of their constituencies and congratulated them for completing their documentation.

“We cut short our break because some members have concluded their documentation.

“This was done to show to the world that nobody is being shut out. Nobody was shut out. Anybody or group that completes his documentation in line with extant rules will be sworn-in,” Okiye said.

‎Responding to the threat by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislature, Mudashiru Obasa, that he would not be admitted into the conference unless a proper inauguration was down, Okiye said: “I did not hear from him but I will just laugh. I laugh.”