Edo State House of Assembly has declared vacant the 12 seats of the members-elect who have refused to present themselves for inauguration into the Seveth Assembly as well as two others who did not meet mandatory sitting requirement to continue as members of the House.

Speaking with journalists, Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, said the resolution was reached at a plenary of the Assembly, yesterday.

He said the seats declared vacant are Etsako West I, Etsako West II, Owan East, Owan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East and Esan Central.

Others are Uhunmwonde, Oredo East, Oredo West, Egor, Ovia North East I, Ovia North East II and Ovia South West I.

Idiaye said two of those affected from Oredo East and Owan East, were sworn-in but failed to meet the mandatory 181-day sitting requirement for a member in a calendar year.

For others, who had not been inaugurated since the proclamation of the House, he said: “Their constituents have been complaining and have come to us that they want their voices and concerns to be heard at the House. So, people who are willing to provide quality representation have to be elected to bring the matters of the distraught constituents to the floor for debate and legislation, where necessary.”

He said the House also passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill and affirmed the removal of the suspended chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area, Aramiyau Momoh, after receiving a report of the investigation committee on appropriation of funds and undermining the financial rules and regulations of public service.

Other matters considered at the sitting, according to him, was the confirmation of board members of the state Internal Revenue Service.