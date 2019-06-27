A group, Joint Action for the Advancement of Democracy in Edo (JAADE), yesterday, faulted the minority rule over majority in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Benin, the group Leader, Aiyemenkhue Edopkolo, noted that the state is fast degenerating into a theatre of war by the action of whoever were responsible for the action taken by the Assembly few members.

He said stakeholders were worried, especially by the violence that followed the inauguration of nine out of 24 members-elect on June 17, during which some members-elect were assaulted at a hotel in Benin.

“This is clearly a case of conjuring minority rule in an Assembly that is organically positioned as the melting pot of democratic ethos, and the indefatigable symbol of democracy all over the world.

“We believe that Edo is a congregate of some of the most enlightened Nigerians; and thus view the motor park styled inauguration of the Assembly as a generational disgrace that some nine members in a show of unnecessary bravado outplayed their colleagues in an unholy hour to install minority rule in the Assembly.

“This, in our view, is most uncivilised, barbaric, and a threat to democracy and peace. This is happening at a time when Nigerians are in a sober reflection of the watershed of June 12, 1992 elections, when some nationalists shed their blood to regain democracy from military rule,” the group said.