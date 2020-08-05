The Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, impeached the Deputy Speaker, Hon.Yekini Idaiye on grounds of alleged gross misconduct.

The impeachment was sequel to a motion moved by Hon. Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by Hon.Marcus Onobun.

“Mr. Speaker with me, is a notice of impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the House signed by two-third members of the house.

“The impeachment of the Deputy Speaker is on the ground of gross misconduct and divulging of official secrets”, Hon. Okhuarobo said while moving the motion.

The lawmakers, following deliberations on the petition, unanimously adopted the motion through a voice -vote.

The Speaker, Hon. Francis Okiye, thereafter pronounced the Deputy Speaker impeached.

Meanwhile, Hon. Roland Asoro has been made the Deputy Speaker of the House shortly after he was nominated and administered oath of office and oath of allegiance by the Speaker .

The motion for the nomination of Hon. Roland Asoro as the new Deputy Speaker was moved by Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa and seconded by Hon. Ephraim Aluebhosele.

Also during plenary, Hon.Henry Okhuarobo, the former Chief Whip was elevated to the position of the Leader of the House, while Marcus Onobun , Deputy Leader was made the Chief Whip and Sunny Ojiezele as Deputy leader.

Hon. Ephraim Aluebhosele was elevated to the position of the Deputy Whip while Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa was made a co-opted member of the principal officers council.