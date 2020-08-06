Tony Osauzo, Benin

There was a twist to political development in Edo State yesterday, as Hon Victor Edoror (APC Esan Central) emerged the new Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly after a motion for the impeachment of former Speaker Frank Okiye was not opposed.

Mr. Sunday Aghedo, (APC Ovia SW) had moved a motion signed by the entire members calling for Okiye’s ouster. He was seconded by Hon Ohio Ezomo (APC Owan West).

The motion nominating Edoror was moved by Hon Washington Osifo (APC Uhunmwonde) and seconded by Hon Eric Okaka (APC Owan East), and in the absence of further nominations he was elected.

Mr. Chris Okaeben (APC, Oredo West) moved the motion that got Hon Emma Agbaje (APC, Akoko-Edo II) who acted as Speaker ex tempore, elected as Deputy Speaker.

Before the election, 12 out of the 14 members who were not sworn in last year took their oaths administered by Mr. Tom Efezokhae, the Deputy Clerk of the House.

The oath taking effectively made the 12 legislators of the state.

Seventeen members attended plenary at the end of which Hon Ohio moved for adjournment as the Speaker announced that plenary will resume today Friday, August 7 2020.

In his address, Speaker Victor Edoror said the 7th Assembly will focus on its legislative duties, and not pursue the impeachment of any member of the Executive.

He called for unity and togetherness, stating that there was no victor, no vanquished.

Speaker Edoror also directed the Edo Commissioner of Police, the IGP, and other security agencies to eject the thugs who have invaded the Assembly Complex in Benin to allow for a rancor free plenary today Friday, August 7.

But in his reaction, the impeached Speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye, said “It’s a non issue, I don’t want respond to such issue”.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies were yesterday admonished not to allow themselves to be used by anti-democratic forces to create anarchy in Edo State.

A Coalition of Community Based Organiztions (CBOs) in Edo State, gave the advice yesterday over alleged botched plan to forcefully take over the State House of Assembly.

The Coalition is made up of Midwest Progressive Forum, Afenmai Peace Initiative, Niger Delta Professionals Alliance and Edo Youths United for Justice and Democracy.

Addressing journalists in Benin City on behalf of the Coalition, the President, Midwest Progressive Forum, Andrew Emwanta Esq, warned that “Any attempt to subvert existing democratic institutions in Edo State will be resisted by all peace-loving people of Edo State.

“This morning, there was‎ a failed attempt by the twelve (12) yet to be inaugurated members of the House, whose seats have been declared vacant to be clandestinely sworn into office by the impeached Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Yekini Idiaye. This action is not only unlawful, but an act of treason, which is contrary to the provision of Section (12) of the 1989 Nigerian Constitution, as amended and the treason clause of the Criminal Code Law of Edo State”, the group alleged.

It appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.