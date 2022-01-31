From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District, yesterday, condemned the continued deprivation of some constituencies in the state of representation in the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued after their meeting in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, signed by Sunny Ifijen, convener of the meeting, the leaders noted that people have been deprived of their voice in the Assembly because of non-inauguration of their elected representatives.

Besides, the leaders pointed out that the unrepresented constituencies have been denied of enjoying democratic dividends haven lost their voice through which they channel their needs and challenges to the government.

The statement stressed that the present situation where only 10 members currently sit and make laws in the State House of Assembly was an affront on the constitution and has also make mockery of the nation’s democracy.

“Where only 10 members where nocturnaly inaugurated in June 17, 2019 and 14 others deprived their inauguration by Governor Godwin Obaseki who has also muzzled the Judiciary over the fate of the 14 lawmaker elect, is executive rascality and a slap on Nigeria democracy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It is regretably historic that nearly three years after the election, 14 constituencies are without representation in Edo Assembly.

“The implication is that the voices of over 1.6million people are not being heard in the Edo Assembly. The absurdity in Edo Legislature is a rape on Nigeria democracy.

“Bauchi state that had similar crisis in June 2019 had resolved same in 2019 because the governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, proved to be a better democrat than Edo Governor”, the statement added.

It regretted that despite efforts by the 14 members-elect and Civil Society Groups to settle the Democratic anomaly from the State High Court, National Assembly and Code of Conduct Bureau, Obaseki has subverted all potential justice on the matter.