Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives the Edo State Police Command have arrested ‎seven persons at the premises of the State House of Assembly for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects who are believed to have made confessional statements to the Police, were said to have been arrested within the precinct of th Assembly during the alleged invasion on Thursday.

A Police source who pleaded anonymity, said the arrested thugs have all confessed that they were mobilized by Special Advisers to Governor Godwin Obaseki .

They were said to have been arrested with five double-barrel long guns, two single barrel long guns, and 10 live cartridges.

The source said the arrest was made when the Police responded to an emergency call from 17 elected members of the Assembly who came under attack by thugs allegedly directed by the Governor to prevent plenary from holding at the complex.

Spokesman of the State Police Command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could neither confirm nor deny the arrest.

“I have not been properly briefed about the arrest and I do not have the permission of my boss to speak on the matter”, he said.