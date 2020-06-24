Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, moved its sitting venue to the old legislative chambers in Government House in Benin City.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the of House, Yahaya Omogbai.

“Following the ongoing fumigation exercise, repairs/renovation including the lighting system as well as the computerization project of the Hallowed Chambers and adjoining offices of the Edo State House of Assembly,

“The Leadership of the House has decided that its plenary session shall resume on Monday 29th June 2020 at 10.00am at the Old Legislative Chambers at Dennis Osadebey Avenue, G.R.A, Benin City, pending the completion of these projects.

“Therefore, all correspondence should be channeled to the aforementioned address until further notice.

“The entire staff of Edo State House of Assembly and the general public should take note please”, the statement said.