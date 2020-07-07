The development, coupled with the infection of the Speaker, Mr. Frank Okiye, who recently tested positive for the disease, is said to have thrown workers at the House of Assembly into fear.

Yesterday, only a few staff who stood outside were seen discussing the order for compulsory test and their preparation to undergo screening for the global pandemic, even as the entrance gate to the Assembly was shut. It was learnt that the Speaker, Frank Okiye, who showed up briefly yesterday afternoon, was said to have talked with his staff from his official vehicle and refused to enter his office.

Workers at the Assembly are said to be scared following the health status of the Majority Leader who has since been taken to an isolation centre for treatment.

It was further gathered that apart from the compulsory test, Management of the Assembly intend to fumigate the premises before it will be opened for normal activity and that anybody who refused to show a clean bill of health as regards COVID-19 will not be admitted to the complex.

“We are afraid of subjecting ourselves to test. We are afraid of the global pandemic. So many of my colleagues refused to show up today (yesterday) for work for fear of being tested”, a staff of the Assembly who did not want his name in print, said