The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for a law to repeal the Bendel Sports Council law, 1967 and enact the Edo State Sports Commission law 2021.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report of the house standing committee on Information, youth and sports at plenary.

The chairman of the committee, Francis Okiye, member representing Esan North- East 1, while presenting the report, said that the bill, when passed, would eradicate bureaucratic bottlenecks from the administration of sports

Okiye said the bill would create economic development and encourage private sector participation in sports development, amongst others, in the state.

