Edo State House of Assembly has been shut down for 14 days for fumigation of the Assembly complex.

In a statement, acting Director, Administration and Supplies, Stephen Guobadia, on behalf of the clerk, said the House leadership has directed all management staff to remain at home for 14 days until after the exercise.

“I am directed to inform all staff of Edo Assembly that the leadership of the House has instructed that all management staff remain at home for 14 days from Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

“This is as a result of the fumigation exercise to be carried out in the Assembly complex at three different times.

“All management staff are advised to leave their phones open in case of further information,” he said.