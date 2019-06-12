Edo-based human rights activist and founder, One LoveFoundation, Patrick Eholor, has asked the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to settle his political differences with his party and stop using the people of the state to settle scores.

He made the call in Benin during a peaceful protest march to draw the attention of the public to the non- inauguration of the assembly in the state.

Eholor said it is pathetic that out of the 36 states of the federation, Edo was among the few states whose House of Assembly had not been inaugurated, thereby preventing the spread of the dividends of democracy to the people who voted the members into power.

“We are gathered here today for a very peaceful protest to remind the governor of Edo State that the citizens deserve something better.

“We are aware that most of the states have inaugurated their Houses of Assembly. This is our seventh house; we are hoping that as of now, he would have transmitted to the clerk of the House of Assembly, so that they can carry out the duty and functionality of democracy.”