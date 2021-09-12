The management of Bendel Insurance of Benin has protest against the Nigeria National League (NNL) over what it called the sudden change of match officials on the alleged request of their opponents, Remo Stars.

In a statement signed by the club secretary, Charles Ihemepken, the Benin team accused the NNL management of bias in favour of their opponents.

“It has come to our knowledge that the match officials originally appointed for our last group game with Remo Stars, have been changed on the requests of Remo Stars.

“This followed earlier information available to us that Remo Stars have perfected plans to heavily influence Referees against Bendel Insurance to achieve their aim of winning at all cost.

“As a result of the foregoing, we are constrained to complain to the league and Super 8 organisers that we will not respect the new arrangements because it is obvious the scrip of our opponents is being acted and will not allow fair play and level playing field,” the statement reads.

