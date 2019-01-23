Edo State Government has commenced the training of teachers in public secondary schools on information communication technology (ICT) with Governor Godwin Obaseki charging the teachers to embrace his administration’s reforms in the education sector.

Obaseki gave the charge in Benin, at the official flag-off ceremony of a three-month ICT training, organised for public secondary school teachers by the Post-primary Education Board (PPEB), in collaboration with Azeessworld Technology Ltd.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education, Emmanuel Agbale, said, “the state government will continue to develop the competence and capacity of public-school teachers, through training and retraining, so as to better position them for the discharge of their duties.”

He maintained that teachers, at all levels, remain the primary concern of his administration, and assured, “all policies being implemented in the education sector are designed for the benefit of the students as well as teachers, who are drivers of the ongoing reforms.

“This government believes in developing our teachers. We believe the Edo teacher is the best anywhere in the world, and we will continue to train and retrain them on best teaching practices,” he assured.

Earlier, the Chairman of Post-primary Education Board (PPEB), Gabriel Oiboh, said “the three months training will help bridge the gap between teachers trained in an era when ICT was not available and their students born in the digital era driven by ICT.”

He emphasised that the training aligns with the scientific approach of the current administration to governance, as demonstrated by its adoption of ICT-driven reforms, especially in the education sector.

He commended the governor for his passion for result-oriented reforms in the education sector and noted that 500 teachers and over 130,000 students of public schools were earlier trained on coding at the ICT centre.

In his goodwill message, the representative of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Evbayayiro Taye, commended the governor and the board’s chairman for their passion for education reforms which he said have transformed the sector and equipped the Edo teacher to be abreast of best practices in the teaching profession.

Meanwhile, the state government has urged unemployed youths in the state to check for new job vacancies published every week, on Tuesday and Thursday, in the state’s newspaper, The Nigerian Observer.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen, in Benin the state capital.