From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As the World marks the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, the First Lady of Edo State, Her Excellency, Betsy Obaseki, on Thursday, appealed yet again for an end to Gender-Based Violence, discrimination and subjugation of women and girls.

She made the appeal while marking the International Day for Women and Girls in Science in Benin City.

Mrs Obaseki said the Nigerian women have proven themselves beyond a reasonable doubt in all facets of life and human endeavours to have been co-partners in progress and in the development of the nation.

“Some of our women and girls in science have been front liners in innovations and interventions in science medicine, engineering etc.

“Our women have been at the forefront, using their knowledge and skills in tackling the myriads of challenges across the nation and the world, the most recent being the Covid19 pandemic.

“As we celebrate the International Day for Women and Girls in Science today, 11th of February, 2021 let us recognise their efforts and desist from gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination and subjugation of women and girls in schools, workplaces, homes and all areas of human endeavour.

The governor’s wife called on Nigerians to lend their voices in actualising the Sustainable Development Goal 9.

“Let us lend our voices in promoting Sustainable Development Goal 9; one of the Global Goals in which World Leaders pledged to ‘build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation”, she said.