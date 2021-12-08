From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The crisis‎ in the Edo State Practicing Butchers Association, yesterday, degenerated to shooting, with the President of National Butchers Association, Chief Osamede Adun calling on the state Commissioner of Police to invite the parties before things get out of hand.

Narrating how the shooting‎ occurred, Mr. Sunny Omokaro, a private abattoir operator and member of Edo State Vigilante, said he was returning from work when he saw some young men sent by Akhere Odigie, Chairman of the Practising Butchers Association, to invade his abattoir amid shooting into the air.

He said because he was just returning from his Vigilante duty at the time and having his gun him at the time, also fire into the air in reply and immediately called the DPO of New Benin Police Station to report the situation, following which policemen were deployed to the scene but they could not however calm the situation.

He further disclosed that not long after, Odigie led other boys to his abattoir even as the New Benin DPO also arrived and invited the warring parties to the police station‎.

“We wer‎e all invited to the station but the DPO later allowed Akhere and his boys to go because they are with the state government and I have been kept at the station since morning.

“Akhere is fighting me becase I refuse to give‎ him money. He said I should pay him for any cow I slaughter. He determines how many cows are killed in Benin and that is responsible for the high cost meat in Edo”, Omokaro explained.

‎Meanwhile, Chief Adun who decried his name being dragged into the crisis, has expressed shock over the development, saying “When I heard that they are fighting, for the past five to six years I have not been part of them and whether they have such a union in Benin here, we don’t know because I am the National President of the National Butchers Union of Nigeria and we have been in existence for over 50 years.

“All these that they are dragging my name into it, I don’t understand it, dragging my name and mentioning the governor I don’t understand them. I have stayed clear of union matters concerning Edo State.

“I have called the Commissioner of Police to invite all of us, whether they even know me by my face.

I have slaughter houses here in Benin, they said we should not kill cows and I told my people to comply but as the national president, I have right to kill cow in my private slaughter house but these boys gave an order and I told my people to ensure compliance since they say they are now Practicing Butchers which our union don’t know.

“They know what they are fighting for so government and security agencies should invite them and find out what is going as regards butchers”, Chief Adun added.