From Tony Osauzo, Benin

There is tension among butchers in Edo State, with some of them accusing the state government of undue interference and politicisation of the issues at stake regarding their welfare.

Speaking on behalf of Edo State Concerned Butchers, a private abattoir operator and member of Edo State Vigilante, Mr Sunny Omokaro, who has just regained freedom after his arrest and detention over a shooting incident in his abattoir in Benin City, said what transpired was that he acted in self-defense when over 30 men invaded his abattoir and fired shots into the air.

He said he was stunned upon arrival at the scene and since he was returning from his vigilante duty at the time and having his gun with him, he also fired shots into the air in response and soon after alerted the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the New Benin Division.

‘Though we ended up at the station thereafter, I was surprised that of both parties, I was the only one kept at the station, before being taken to the State Police Headquarters where I was detained and without any investigation, I was charged to court where I was granted bail,’ Omokaro explained.

Omokaro, who was granted bail yesterday by an Edo High Court, added: ‘I am aware that the Edo State government has a vested interest in this matter and the government called for the matter to be charged to court. Though I do not know why, I have contacted my lawyers on my next line of action.

‘I am fighting for justice and will not rest until we get justice.’